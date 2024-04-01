Two arrested for bid to rob jewellery store in Gurugram

Two men were arrested late Sunday night for attempting to rob a jewellery store in Gurugram’s South City 1 market two weeks ago, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sonu alias Kalu, 23, of Patoda village in Jhajjar, and Anoop Kumar, 19, of Katori village in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The suspects were identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sonu alias Kalu, 23, of Patoda village in Jhajjar, and Anoop Kumar, 19, of Katori village in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad.

The incident occurred at 9pm on March 11 when two armed and masked men arrived at the jewellery store in Sector 40 on a motorcycle and robbed the owner of ₹50,000 cash and ornaments worth ₹4 lakh. They put the cash and valuables in a bag and the robbery was executed in three minutes. When they were about to flee on their bikes, the owner raised the alarm, officers said.

As passersby gathered at the scene, the owner managed to snatch the bag, and the suspects were forced to flee while leaving their bike behind.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras of the store and neighbouring shops. “We scanned footage from the cameras and tracked one of the suspects through the bike’s number plate. The suspect was booked for stealing the bike from Ardee City in Sector 53. We conducted several raids in Jhajjar and Gurugram before both were arrested,” he said.

During questioning, the suspects revealed that they had met while working for a digital marketing company in Agra, said investigators. “In February of this year, they arrived in Gurugram in search of work but could not find a job. On a visit to South City 1, they observed that the jewellery store had a large footfall and remained open till 10.30pm. They hatched a plan to rob the owner. They travelled to Agra to buy a country-made pistol to commit the crime,” he said.

The suspects were remanded to police custody for two days.