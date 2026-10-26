Two killed, one hurt as vehicle hits motorcycle on Tauru Road
Mohit’s uncle, Sanjay Kumar, who was behind them on another motorcycle, witnessed the accident but could not note the registration number of the alleged accused, police said.
Gurugram:Two men were killed and another injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into their motorcycle on Tauru Road on the night of October 23, police said on Sunday.
The victims have been identified as Mohit, 19, and Pankaj, 20. Their friend, Mukul (21), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tauru, police said.
Investigators said the two men were returning home on a motorcycle around 8pm when they spotted Mukul standing by the roadside. They stopped to speak to him when a vehicle approaching from Tauru allegedly hit them.
Mohit’s uncle, Sanjay Kumar, who was behind them on another motorcycle, witnessed the accident but could not note the registration number of the alleged accused, police said. According to police officials, the driver allegedly fled the scene after ramming into the motorcycle.
“The injured men were taken to a private hospital in Tauru. Mohit and Pankaj were subsequently referred to Civil Hospital in Sector 10, but they succumbed to injuries before reaching the hospital. Mukul is undergoing treatment in Tauru,” a police official said.
An FIR has been registered under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“We are reviewing the CCTV footage obtained by our teams. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and its driver,” said the police official.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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