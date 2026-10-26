Two killed, one hurt as vehicle hits motorcycle on Tauru Road

Gurugram:Two men were killed and another injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into their motorcycle on Tauru Road on the night of October 23, police said on Sunday. According to police officials, the driver allegedly fled the scene after ramming into the motorcycle.

The victims have been identified as Mohit, 19, and Pankaj, 20. Their friend, Mukul (21), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tauru, police said.

Investigators said the two men were returning home on a motorcycle around 8pm when they spotted Mukul standing by the roadside. They stopped to speak to him when a vehicle approaching from Tauru allegedly hit them.

Mohit’s uncle, Sanjay Kumar, who was behind them on another motorcycle, witnessed the accident but could not note the registration number of the alleged accused, police said. According to police officials, the driver allegedly fled the scene after ramming into the motorcycle.

“The injured men were taken to a private hospital in Tauru. Mohit and Pankaj were subsequently referred to Civil Hospital in Sector 10, but they succumbed to injuries before reaching the hospital. Mukul is undergoing treatment in Tauru,” a police official said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are reviewing the CCTV footage obtained by our teams. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and its driver,” said the police official.