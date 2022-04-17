Two men arrested for threatening Pataudi businessman, firing at his house
The Gurugram police have arrested two persons three days after unidentified assailants allegedly fired several gunshots outside a liquor businessman’s residence in Pataudi, police said Saturday.
They said the arrested persons had threatened the businessman, Chanderbhan Sehgal, the chairman of the Pataudi Municipal Committee, and demanded a 50% share in his liquor business. Police said the suspects are acquainted with sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had executed killed two liquor businessmen in Pataudi in February as part of a gang war to establish their supremacy in the liquor business in the region.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they formed a team soon after the incident was reported on April 14. A team from the Farrukhnagar crime unit arrested both the suspects from Delhi and recovered one pistol, two magazines and three cartridges from their possession.
The suspects were identified as Akash (20) and Arjun (19) alias Gullu of Nanuklan village in the Pataudi area.
Sangwan said during questioning, the men revealed that they wanted a share in Sehgal’s business to establish their supremacy in the area. Police said both of them were earlier booked for assault and firing in February and March this year in Pataudi but had gone on the run.
Chanderbhan Sehgal reportedly received a threatening voice message on April 13.
“The caller, who identified himself as one “Goldy Brar”, threatened to kill me and my family. He demanded 50% share in my liquor business and said he wanted a share of my profits without investment,” alleged Sehgal.
On Tuesday afternoon, when Sehgal was in his office, two unidentified men on a motorcycle took rounds outside this house and fired six gunshots at the building. “After a few minutes, I received a call from a person, who identified himself as ‘Rohit’, and said he was standing outside my house. Later, he handed over the phone to ‘Brar’, who again threatened me with dire consequences if I refused his demands,” he said.
The suspects were captured on CCTV camera, following which they were identified and arrested, said police.
Mercury set to cross 40-degree mark in Chandigarh this week
The city's maximum temperature is on the upward spiral again, going from 37.1C on Friday to 38C on Saturday, 3.6C above normal. It is likely to climb further in coming days, as per the India Meteorological Department. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40C and 4.5C to 6.4C above normal. With clear skies at night, the minimum temperature went down from 21.7C on Friday to 20.2C on Saturday, 1C above normal.
Chief of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice booked for sedition
Gurugram police on Friday registered a case against the head of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a group based in the United States (US) that supports the secession of Punjab from India, for releasing a video on social media on Friday allegedly stating that Haryana will become a part of Khalistan and will be merged with Punjab. The police have also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Pannu.
Found consuming liquor during MLA inspection, Mubarakpur police post in-charge suspended
The police post in-charge of Mubarakpur was suspended after in-charge Gulshan Kumar and other cops were found consuming liquor during a surprise inspection by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Friday night. As per information, when the MLA reached the police post, liquor bottles were found on in-charge Gulshan Kumar table. The MLA called the Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police to the spot, following which he was taken to the civil hospital for medical examination.
MCG’s 1st model road to link key stretches; Work starts in 2 weeks
The construction of a key 1.5-kilometre internal road linking Golf Course Road with Huda City Centre-Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) will start within the next two weeks, said officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Saturday. The MCG's finance and contract committee (F&CC) approved a ₹1.32 crore tender allotment of the project earlier this week. The 1.5-kilometre stretch is riddled with potholes and lacks basic civic infrastructure.
New structural safety guidelines in Haryana to ensure safety of high rise buildings
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday released a fresh draft of structural safety guidelines to ensure that the design and structure of and material used in high-rise buildings meets the prescribed standards and building code specified by the government. RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that the new guidelines will ensure that there are no gaps in planning, designing, and supervision of high-rise buildings during construction.
