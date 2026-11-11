Gurugram, Two minor girls drowned after entering an unlined water pond in Sector 71 here, while two others were rescued, police said on Wednesday. Two minor girls drown in unlined pond in Gurugram, two others rescued

An FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, when the four girls went to bathe in a pond in Fazilpur, Sector 71, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sajan Kumari and Nayna . They had gone to the pond with two other friends, Radha and Nandini.

In a complaint to the police, the father of one of the deceased girls, Ram Vinay Mahto, alleged that there was no proper boundary wall around the pond, which belongs to a builder company, and that only corrugated iron sheets had been installed, with gaps left between them. He sought legal action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and gathered details about the sequence of events.

A security guard, Veer Singh, told the police that the two girls had been pulled out of the water and taken to a hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Based on the father's complaint, a case has been registered at the Badshahpur police station under Sections 106 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , they added.

The families of the deceased girls originally hail from Kathariya village in Bihar's Darbhanga district. They have been living in Gurugram for around 10 years and currently reside in the Fazilpur village area, police said.

Sajan's father, Ram Vinay Mahto, and Nayna's father, Lal Babu, both work as auto-rickshaw drivers.

"The police team is currently investigating the facts surrounding the incident, the available evidence and all aspects related to the alleged negligence. Appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone found to be legally responsible during the course of the investigation," said Kuldeep Kumar, ACP, Badshahpur.

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