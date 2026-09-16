Two most-wanted interstate burglars caught after exchange of fire in Faridabad
Police said Sonu and Rahul were injured after they fired on police when asked to surrender near Mawai canal
The Faridabad Police on Wednesday said they caught two most-wanted interstate burglars after they were injured in an exchange of fire near Mawai canal in the early hours of the day.
The two, Sonu and Rahul, both residents of Mohan Garden in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, were rushed to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital. Police said they fired on police after they were intercepted between 2.30am and 3am. “They were asked to surrender, but even after firing warning shots, the suspects kept firing at police and ran away after they fell from their motorcycle,” a police officer said. The officer said police retaliated and the two got shot in their legs.
Police said they fired five rounds and Sonu and Rahul fired six rounds. Two country-made pistols with live and empty cartridges were recovered from their possession.
Faridabad Police public relations officer Yashpal Yadav said Sonu and Rahul have at least 30 cases of robbery, theft and burglary registered against them in Delhi, Faridabad and other parts of Haryana. “They recently committed a house burglary in Faridabad and were planning to commit another crime before which they were caught,” he said. He added they will be arrested after being declared medically fit.
A fresh case was filed against Sonu and Rahul under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 3(5) (common intention) and 109 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act. Police said robbery, theft, and burglary cases in Faridabad were expected to be cracked after their arrest.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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