Chandigarh, The United Kingdom on Thursday launched anti-visa fraud campaign in Haryana to help protect Indian nationals from physical, financial and emotional risks linked to visa fraud and "irregular migration". UK's anti-visa fraud campaign launched in Haryana

The 'Visa Fraud Se Bache' campaign was launched at an event in Sonipat in the presence of Haryana Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Gaurav Gautam and UK Home Office Acting Permanent Secretary Simon Ridley, an official statement said.

The campaign will focus on the districts of Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, and Kurukshetra and in support and coordination with the state government.

The campaign encourages prospective travellers to the UK to verify information and stay vigilant through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot .

As part of the initiative, UK teams will be conducting outreach engagements in these areas and highlighting the warning signs of visa scams.

People will be advised to look out for common bogus claims such as the promise of being guaranteed a visa and UK employment, being told there is no requirement for English-language tests such as the International English Language Testing System and being asked to pay exorbitant fees, it said.

Haryana is the third state in India where the campaign has been launched, alongside Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: "The expansion of the 'Visa Fraud Se Bache' campaign to Haryana underscores the United Kingdom's commitment to ensuring that prospective travellers have access to accurate and authoritative information.

"We want every applicant to know that trustworthy guidance is available, that the UK values their aspirations and that no one should fall victim to those who exploit them. I encourage all those considering travel to the UK to rely solely on verified channels, including our WhatsApp chatbot, to ensure their safety and wellbeing." Cameron said.

Alba Smeriglio, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, said: "Preventing exploitation and irregular migration remains a shared priority for the UK and India. With tools like our Hindi-enabled WhatsApp chatbot, the UK's 'Visa Fraud Se Bache' campaign will help people in Haryana recognise and avoid visa scams.

"We thank the government of Haryana and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for their strong support and partnership," she said.

Visa fraud leads to unacceptable and unnecessary levels of debt and puts people at risk of physical harm and exploitation. A person found committing visa fraud can receive a 10-year ban on travel to the UK.

Under the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, the UK and India have a shared commitment to tackling irregular migration. The campaign represents a further element of joint efforts to step up the fight against irregular migration and visa fraud.

The UK launched the first pilot project in Punjab in February 2025 and further expanded it to Tamil Nadu in December 2025.

