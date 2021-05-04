Veggie prices to be shared with residents to curb overcharging

Following complaints of vegetables and fruits being sold at inflated prices since a lockdown was imposed, the Haryana State Agricultural Market Board (HSAMB) has set a price list and will provide residents with a platform to report overcharging. Officials said that a wholesale and retail price list will be released on Wednesday morning and the same will be shared with RWA groups and on social media platforms.

HSAMB officials dismissed concerns over low stocks and said that vendors are hiking prices to make a quick buck amid the lockdown. Officials said they received several complaints and teams were sent to Basai Road and Sector 4 to check for instances of overpricing. “Teams for inspection have been constituted by HSAMB and they visited few retailers, local vendors, and shopkeepers in a few parts of the city today for taking a stock of the on-ground situation. On Wednesday, the teams will be initiating enforcement measures across the city through random checks as well as checking tip-offs from residents and RWAs about vegetables and fruits being sold at inflated rates,” said Vinay Yadav, secretary, HSAMB.

Officials said that the price list will have the maximum and minimum prices of at least 25 common fruits and vegetables per kilogram. It will also mention contact details for residents to lodge complaints of overcharging by vendors, local shopkeepers or other retailers.

The district administration also issued a release late Tuesday, stating that action will be taken against violators , under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, if food and essential items are sold at a price higher prices. Officials said that a hyper mart in Sector 48 was penalised on Tuesday.

HSAMB comes under the ambit of the district administration in Gurugram.

“The lockdown has been imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The public will not be disturbed by the availability of essential commodities in any way. There is complete monitoring of black marketing by the district administration, while essential items such as packed company items cannot be sold at rates higher than maxium retail price (MRP). The district administration will deal strictly with those who do so. Buyers should also take care and complain about the rates charged above MRP on 9999097004,” said Dr Yash Garg, deputy commissioner.

The city has been under a lockdown since Friday night. Initially, the state government announced a weekend curfew in nine districts of Haryana that had the highest number of Covid-19 cases, including Gurugram. On Sunday, the government announced a lockdown for the entire state till May 10 morning.

Due to the lockdown and their inability to venture outdoors, many residents are relying on local vendors and shopkeepers for fruits and vegetables.

Tanuja Kumar, a resident of Sector 53, said that she purchased onions from her local vegetable seller at ₹60 per kilogram, more than double the market rates. As per the price list of HSAMB, a copy of which is with HT, the maximum retail price for onions is ₹17-22.

“Even though my local vegetable seller is selling items at steep prices, the fact that I cannot venture outdoors due to the lockdown leaves me with little choice but to rely on him for daily fruits and vegetables. It has started affecting my family’s daily expenses. If the state government decides to extend the lockdown, I will have to look for alternatives,” said Kumar.

Yadav said that the rationale behind issuing a price list and circulating it among residents is to inform them about the actual prices of vegetables and fruits and to determine whether they are being sold at the correct prices or inflated rates. “Although we are yet to receive any formal complaint in writing, we have been verbally informed by a few residents, RWAs, and officials of the inflated rates at which fruits and vegetables are being sold in different parts of the city. Our teams will be initially concentrating on such locations and then act on any new complaints received from residents,” said Yadav.