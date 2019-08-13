Gurugram records highest rainfall this monsoon

cities

Aug 13, 2019

Gurugram A thunderstorm lashed the city on Tuesday afternoon, beginning around 4pm and lasting close to 40 minutes. Gurugram recorded 55mm of rainfall until 5pm, according to the district rainfall report, the highest amount of rain received by the city since the onset of monsoon on July 6.

Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted a high chance of thunderstorms till at least August 17, with a chance of light rain or thundershowers on August 18 and 19 as well.



Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist with the IMD, said, “The reason for intense rainfall in parts of NCR, including Gurugram, is the eastward movement of the monsoon trough, passing from near Karnal towards Baghpat and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The trough is expected to remain around Delhi, which will at least cause moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.”



The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius, just slightly higher than Monday’s 34.3 degrees Celsius. However, it is expected to drop to about 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the maximum daytime temperature might even drop to a low of 30 degrees Celsius on August 15. The minimum temperature, on the other hand, dipped slightly from Monday’s 28 degrees Celsius to 27.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and is expected to remain between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius throughout the week.



Air quality remained favourable on Tuesday, with Gurugram recording a score of 34 (‘good’) on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin, as opposed to 53 (‘satisfactory’) the previous day.

The average concentration of finer particulate matter (PM2.5), the city’s most prominent pollutant, stood at 33ug/m3, with a minimum of 14ug/m3 and a maximum of 73ug/m3, against the permissible limit of 60ug/m3. According to the CPCB’s central control room for air quality management in Delhi, the predicted AQI score for Gurugram over the next two days is between 78 and 92 (‘satisfactory’).



