Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 19, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.55 °C and 21.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 77.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 20, 2024 16.85 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 21.01 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 20.87 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 20.24 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 19.82 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 20.67 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 21.36 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

