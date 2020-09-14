Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar back in Chandigarh after recovering from Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:18 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday returned to the state capital of Chandigarh from Gurugram after recovering from Covid-19 and urged people to religiously follow all guidelines such as wearing masks and observing social distancing to stay safe.

He asserted that there was no need to be afraid of coronavirus, but we have to remain vigilant.

After testing positive for novel coronavirus on August 24, just two days before the day-long monsoon session of the state assembly, Khattar, 66, was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital for treatment. He had developed fever and body ache three days before testing positive on August 24.

He was taken to the hospital around 2.30am on August 25 where he remained admitted for the next 17 days. He was discharged on September 10 after he tested negative a day earlier. It was decided that he will rest in Gurugram for three days after his discharge.

THANKS HOSPITAL STAFF, WELL-WISHERS

Talking to reporters in Gurugram shortly before leaving for Chandigarh, Khattar said he had fully recovered though doctors had advised him to monitor his health for the next 10 days. “I want to thank all those who wished and prayed for my speedy recovery as well as the doctors who were involved in my treatment,” he said.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi; Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, Gurgaon civil surgeon Dr Virender Yadav, and Medanta’s Dr Sushila Kataria reviewed his condition, line of treatment and progress made, a state government statement had said earlier.

OFFICIAL WORK KEPT CM BUSY

Replying to a question, he said while he was on the road to recovery, he kept himself engaged with official work.

To another query, he said he can’t say for sure from where he contracted the infection, but just before catching the virus, he had attended official meetings in Delhi.

One of the meetings Khattar attended days before he tested positive was with Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who also tested positive later.