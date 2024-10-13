Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.28 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 13, 2024, is 27.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.28 °C and 29.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.05 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.05 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 14, 2024
|29.03 °C
|Light rain
|October 15, 2024
|26.43 °C
|Light rain
|October 16, 2024
|28.72 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|28.66 °C
|Light rain
|October 18, 2024
|27.21 °C
|Light rain
|October 19, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 20, 2024
|25.81 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy