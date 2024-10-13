Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.28 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 14, 2024 29.03 °C Light rain October 15, 2024 26.43 °C Light rain October 16, 2024 28.72 °C Light rain October 17, 2024 28.66 °C Light rain October 18, 2024 27.21 °C Light rain October 19, 2024 27.73 °C Moderate rain October 20, 2024 25.81 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.27 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.15 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.79 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.98 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.95 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 13, 2024, is 27.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.28 °C and 29.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.05 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.