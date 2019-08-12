Increased fines for traffic offences from I-Day

cities

New Delhi: Come Thursday, Delhiites will have to shell out at least ₹1,000 as fines for a traffic offence, under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Delhi Traffic Police officials said that although the President of India gave his assent to the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act on Friday, the department will begin issuing challans under the new law from August 15. “We have not begun issuing the increased challans (levying the new fines). After August 15, any traffic violator will be charged as per the new law,” a senior Delhi Traffic Police official said.

Traffic officials said that as per the new rules, violators will not only be liable to higher fines but that certain bad driving practices, which earlier not listed as an offence, will also land drivers with a ticket.

Violators will have to pay ₹1,000 for offences, such as jumping red lights, speeding and riding without helmets. Earlier, the fines for signal jumping and riding without helmets were as low as ₹100, and for speeding, the fine was ₹400 for the first offence. Disrupting emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire tenders, will also attract a fine as high as ₹10,000.

The amendment also gives government agencies the power to recall any vehicle found causing harm to the driver, environment or other road users.

Although the Delhi Traffic Police was yet to update any details about the revised fines and offences on their official website till 9pm on Monday, a senior official, with the Union ministry of road transport and highways, said that higher penalties are supposed to be implemented as soon as the Bill received the President’s nod.

“Ideally, from the day the Bill receives an assent from the President, it is supposed to be implemented,” the official said.

The amendment was introduced with the aim to overhaul the country’s transportation laws, by addressing crucial issues, such as road safety, reducing deaths due to road accidents, imposing stiffer penalties for violation of rules, and weeding out corruption. In the revised list of penalties, violators will have to pay as much as ₹1,000 for speeding, ₹1,000 and suspension of driver licence for nearly three months for riding without a helmet, ₹5,000 for dangerous driving and up to ₹10,000 for drink driving.

The amended law also has provisions to penalise drivers for obstructing the way of emergency vehicles. Violators will be liable to pay a fine of ₹10,000, along with six months’ imprisonment.

“This amendment is an important first step to improve road safety in India. At present, drivers don’t think twice before shelling ₹100 for an offence. This isn’t a deterrent. The new law will help us meet our international commitments under the Brasilia Declaration of 2015 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Piyush Tewari, co-founder of SaveLIFE Foundation, a road safety NGO.

