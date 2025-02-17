Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.1 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on February 17, 2025, is 29.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.1 °C and 31.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Indore weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.23 °C and 31.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 130.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 18, 2025 29.29 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 29.77 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 30.11 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 29.68 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 28.94 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 29.51 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 29.97 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.07 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.13 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 28.91 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.48 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.57 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



