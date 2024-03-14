4 killed after truck collides with car in Rajasthan district, 2 injured: Police

Four persons, including three women, were killed while two others got injured when their car collided with a truck near Dhannasar village of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, police said. The head-on collision occurred around 7am on the state highway near Rawatsar. (HT photo)

The head-on collision occurred around 7am on the state highway near Rawatsar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Three women and one man died on the spot, Subhash Sharma, additional superintendent of police (ASP) (Nohar) said, adding the victims, all residents of Melusar village of Churu district, were heading to Rawatsar for a visit to the Kshetrapal temple.

Also Read: 5 persons crushed to death by a truck during marriage procession in MP: Police

Police admitted the injured at Hanumangarh hospital where they are being treated.

Sharma said that members of a family from Melusar left their native village around 5:30am to Rawatsar in Hanumangarh for Darshan of Kshetrapal when their vehicle collided head on with a truck registered in Jammu.

Three women who died were identified as Manju (45), Vimala (33), Rachna (23) while the police are yet to identify the male deceased.

The injured Gajanand and Ramchandra, who is critical, were referred to the higher center in Hanumangarh for further treatment, another police official said.