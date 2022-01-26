Cold conditions continue in parts of Rajasthan, Jaipur posts min temp of °C

Cold conditions continue in parts of Rajasthan with several places recording minimum temperature below 5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Chittorgarh was recorded at 1.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

Similarly, Fatehpur and Bhilwara recorded a minimum night temperature of 2.8 degrees, Sikar 3.0 degrees, Jalore and Karauli 3.1 degrees, Sangaria, Bikaner and Churu 4.0 degrees, Ganganagar 4.3 and Nagaur 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave conditions to continue in many parts of the state.