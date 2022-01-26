Cold conditions continue in parts of Rajasthan, Jaipur posts min temp of °C
Fatehpur and Bhilwara recorded a minimum night temperature of 2.8 degrees, Sikar 3.0 degrees, Jalore and Karauli 3.1 degrees, Sangaria, Bikaner and Churu 4.0 degrees, Ganganagar 4.3 and Nagaur 4.9 degrees Celsius.
Published on Jan 26, 2022 03:47 PM IST
PTI |
Cold conditions continue in parts of Rajasthan with several places recording minimum temperature below 5 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Chittorgarh was recorded at 1.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.
Similarly, Fatehpur and Bhilwara recorded a minimum night temperature of 2.8 degrees, Sikar 3.0 degrees, Jalore and Karauli 3.1 degrees, Sangaria, Bikaner and Churu 4.0 degrees, Ganganagar 4.3 and Nagaur 4.9 degrees Celsius.
Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave conditions to continue in many parts of the state.