Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Cold conditions continue in parts of Rajasthan, Jaipur posts min temp of °C
jaipur news

Cold conditions continue in parts of Rajasthan, Jaipur posts min temp of °C

Fatehpur and Bhilwara recorded a minimum night temperature of 2.8 degrees, Sikar 3.0 degrees, Jalore and Karauli 3.1 degrees, Sangaria, Bikaner and Churu 4.0 degrees, Ganganagar 4.3 and Nagaur 4.9 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave conditions to continue in many parts of Rajasthan.(File photo)
The Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave conditions to continue in many parts of Rajasthan.(File photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Cold conditions continue in parts of Rajasthan with several places recording minimum temperature below 5 degrees Celsius. 

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Chittorgarh was recorded at 1.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

Similarly, Fatehpur and Bhilwara recorded a minimum night temperature of 2.8 degrees, Sikar 3.0 degrees, Jalore and Karauli 3.1 degrees, Sangaria, Bikaner and Churu 4.0 degrees, Ganganagar 4.3 and Nagaur 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave conditions to continue in many parts of the state. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out