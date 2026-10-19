Pali factory fire: 3 workers severely injured, 2 missing in massive blaze

Three workers sustained severe burn injuries, and two others were reported missing after a massive fire broke out at a guar gum manufacturing unit in Pali’s industrial area late Sunday night. Police said the fire broke out at about 11:30pm at Sarda Bio Polymers and that eight fire tenders from five stations brought it under control by 4 am on Monday.

A search operation is on to trace the two missing workers. The three injured were identified as Vicky (19), Awadhesh Kumar (40), and Raju (28). Police said they suffered nearly 70% burn injuries.

Police said the fire broke out at about 11:30pm at Sarda Bio Polymers and that eight fire tenders from five stations brought it under control by 4 am on Monday.

They were initially rushed to Bangar Hospital in Pali and later referred to a facility in Jodhpur for advanced treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit in a lift triggered the fire, which quickly spread through the section where workers were operating. “Around 17 workers were on duty during the night shift when the fire broke out. A short circuit in a lift is suspected to have triggered the blaze, causing it to spread rapidly,” said Pali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vimlendra Singh Ranawat.

According to witnesses, 12 workers managed to escape safely, while two were trapped inside. Three others ran out with their clothes on fire before collapsing on the road. They were taken to a local hospital.

The fire also destroyed a tractor-trolley parked inside the premises. Officials said large gas cylinders were stored on site were away from the flames, preventing a larger catastrophe.