e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cities / Jayant tweets video clip, stirs row

Jayant tweets video clip, stirs row

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Video shows a BJP worker moving along with police vehicles in his private car and carrying a baton allegedly to control a crowd marching against CAA

MEERUT RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary has stirred a fresh controversy by tweeting a video clip that shows a BJP worker moving along with police vehicles in his private car and carrying a baton allegedly to control a crowd marching against CAA.

The BJP worker has been identified as Maninder Vihan Bharala.

Jayant Chaudhary also posted a poster featuring Bharala with newly elected BJP district president of Meerut Anuj Rathi. In the poster, Vihan is mentioned as former zila mantri of BJP’s Yuva Morcha (Meerut).

“Was this BJP official a police ‘mitra’…did this vehicle belong to the police… were these staff for crowd control or to instigate them,” questioned Chaudhary.

The video shows a convoy of police vehicles advancing towards a mob of protesters approaching from the opposite side. A private vehicle bearing a poster of Lord Hanuman is also a part of this convoy.

This vehicle stops and two persons (Bharala and another person) are seen coming out of it carrying fibre baton. Meanwhile, someone calls them and one of the persons looks towards the caller who has been identified as Maninder Vihan Bharala. His photo also featured in a poster welcoming newly elected BJP district president Anuj Rathi.

On being contacted, Rathi said: “I have not seen any such video, therefore can’t comment on it. People are free to display their pictures with anyone. Let me see the video.”

IG (Meerut range) Alok Singh said he also has not come across such a video and the police would respond if any such video existed.

top news
‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan
‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan
‘Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity’: Cyrus Mistry
‘Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity’: Cyrus Mistry
2020 set to be action-packed year for Supreme Court
2020 set to be action-packed year for Supreme Court
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities