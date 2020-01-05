Jayant tweets video clip, stirs row

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 17:44 IST

Video shows a BJP worker moving along with police vehicles in his private car and carrying a baton allegedly to control a crowd marching against CAA

MEERUT RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary has stirred a fresh controversy by tweeting a video clip that shows a BJP worker moving along with police vehicles in his private car and carrying a baton allegedly to control a crowd marching against CAA.

The BJP worker has been identified as Maninder Vihan Bharala.

Jayant Chaudhary also posted a poster featuring Bharala with newly elected BJP district president of Meerut Anuj Rathi. In the poster, Vihan is mentioned as former zila mantri of BJP’s Yuva Morcha (Meerut).

“Was this BJP official a police ‘mitra’…did this vehicle belong to the police… were these staff for crowd control or to instigate them,” questioned Chaudhary.

The video shows a convoy of police vehicles advancing towards a mob of protesters approaching from the opposite side. A private vehicle bearing a poster of Lord Hanuman is also a part of this convoy.

This vehicle stops and two persons (Bharala and another person) are seen coming out of it carrying fibre baton. Meanwhile, someone calls them and one of the persons looks towards the caller who has been identified as Maninder Vihan Bharala. His photo also featured in a poster welcoming newly elected BJP district president Anuj Rathi.

On being contacted, Rathi said: “I have not seen any such video, therefore can’t comment on it. People are free to display their pictures with anyone. Let me see the video.”

IG (Meerut range) Alok Singh said he also has not come across such a video and the police would respond if any such video existed.