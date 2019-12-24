e-paper
Kaithal BJP MLA kicks up row: Not Gandhi, Nehru’s, this is Modi & Shah’s India

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Amid countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP’s Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar has triggered a controversy by saying that India does not belong to Gandhi or Nehru, but to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. He also said people trying to harm the country will be wiped out.

In a video, floating on social media, the two-time MLA can be heard warning people who are opposing CAA and NRC and speaking against the controversial bill at public platforms.

“Jo log jhuth faila rahe hai mai in logon ko batana chahta hu ki Miya ji ye jo aaj ka Hindustan hai woh Gandhi aur Nehru ka nahi Narendra Modi aur Amit Shah ji ka Hindustan hai, agar ishara ho gaya to ek ghante me safaya kar denge,” he said, while addressing public at a function organised in support of the CAA.

Talking to HT, Gurjar clarified that he did not want to hurt sentiments of anybody and was only giving a message to illegal immigrants and terrorists, who took advantage of the previous Congress governments and entered India.

“My statement is being distorted. My intention was not against any person or religion but against people who want to harm the country,” he said. “I wanted to give a message to people who hate our country by saying that India has now changed and will get a befitting reply if they try to harm peace and harmony like they did during the Congress regime,” he added.

