Kalyan gym trainer arrested for molesting girl

Kalyan gym trainer arrested for molesting girl

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:47 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A gym trainer was arrested for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl in Kalyan (East) on Thursday. The minor had enrolled in his gym recently and the incident happened on her first day in training. The Kolsewadi police arrested Gaanesh Dangore, 34, who owns a gym in Teesgaon Naka.

A police officer from Kolsewadi police station said, “Dangore works as a trainer in Ganesh Gym near Teesgaon Naka in Kalyan (East). The minor enrolled in the gym and Thursday was her first day. Dangore allegedly touched her inappropriately while training her. After the minor lodged a complaint against Dangore, we arrested him.”

