Karnataka's free bus travel spurs 23% rise in women’s employment in Bengaluru: Report

A new report has found that women’s employment in Bengaluru rose by 23% after the implementation of Karnataka’s Shakti Scheme, which provides free bus travel for women across the state. Newly launched Shakti scheme witnessed overwhelming response on day 1. (PTI)

Hubballi-Dharwad too saw a 21% increase in women joining the workforce during the same period, pointing to a positive shift in mobility-linked economic participation.

According to a report by The Hindu, the findings are part of a report titled “Beyond Free Rides: A Multi-State Assessment of Women’s Bus Fare Subsidy Schemes in Urban India”, published by Nikore Associates and commissioned by the Sustainable Mobility Network. The study spanned 10 cities across five states, Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, and drew from over 2,500 surveys, focus group discussions, and key informant interviews.

Karnataka stood out among the states studied, demonstrating the strongest link between fare-free public transport and employment gains for women, the report added.

In both Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad, nearly 27% of surveyed women said they switched to buses due to the scheme. Many also reported travelling longer distances and more frequently for work, education, and essential errands, the report further added.

Challenges remain

The study also identified several ongoing challenges. First- and last-mile connectivity remains a significant hurdle for many women, particularly in the outskirts of urban areas. Despite free bus rides, additional costs for autorickshaws or shared transport to reach bus stops reduce the scheme’s financial benefit. Safety concerns were another major issue. Less than half of the women surveyed in Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad said they felt safe while commuting. Reported concerns included harassment, poor lighting, overcrowded buses, and lack of staff at bus stops.

To address these concerns and boost the scheme’s overall impact, the report recommended several steps: expanding the bus fleet, hiring and training gender-sensitive staff, installing safety features like CCTV cameras and adequate lighting, and ensuring better integration with local transport options for first- and last-mile connectivity.

Shakti Scheme data

Since its launch on June 11, 2023, up to July 24, 2025, the Shakti Scheme has facilitated over 508 crore free trips for women across Karnataka. The total ticket value for these journeys amounts to ₹12,881 crore, covering services by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.

