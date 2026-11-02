Nitin Nabin vows BJP victory in all states, targets Rahul Gandhi at Kolkata rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin and West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari sought their party’s victory in all elections on Monday while addressing a large crowd at the “save democracy, end anarchy” rally held in Kolkata as part of a national event. BJP leaders targeted the Congress and the INDIA bloc partners for holding Sunday’s agitation in Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll alleging malpractices in the process. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Both BJP leaders targeted the Congress and the INDIA bloc partners for holding Sunday’s agitation in Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll alleging malpractices in the process.

“We have to teach a lesson to those for whom the party comes first and the nation comes last. We ended the Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal. In the coming Uttar Pradesh elections, we will make Akhilesh Yadav taste the worst defeat,” Nabin said, before directing his attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“We won the 2024 (Lok Sabha) polls because Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated himself to eradicating poverty which the Congress couldn’t. Indira Gandhi learnt from her defeat. You (Rahul Gandhi) should learn it too. After being thrown out of power by the people you have become the toolkit of foreign forces,” Nabin said.

“A Constitution is not something that follows the Nehru-Gandhi family. PM Modi follows the Constitution to save people. The Congress and TMC follow family politics. PM Modi’s family comprises 1.4 billion people who make this nation strong,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi will get the credit for putting an end to the Congress. You are making false allegations about the SIR and EVMs (electronic voting machines) because you want to contest polls relying on infiltrators and dead voters,” Nabin said.

“Go and tell this to the people. PM Modi will win again and the BJP will eventually come to power in all states,” he said.

The West Bengal chief minister focused on the imminent elections in the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations.

“Infiltrators, Maoists, jihadis and dimaagi Naxals are trying to destabilise the nation. We will give them a befitting reply in the Kolkata and Howrah civic body polls,” Adhikari said.

The Mamata All India Trinamool Congress took a swipe at the BJP for holding the rally in Kolkata.

“People are surprised to see the BJP rally in Bengal where it won the assembly polls five months ago. The BJP claims to have driven out all opposition forces. Why did it hold the rally here if all people are with the BJP?” MLA Kunal Ghosh, a Mamata Banerjee loyalist, said.