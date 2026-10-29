Kolkata, Women revellers congested the exit gate of a north Kolkata Durga Puja pandal to protect their attire from rain, triggering jostling as the crowd swelled and a stampede that killed 19 people, a city police officer said, citing preliminary findings. Women congested exit gate to protect themselves from rain leading to stampede, says Kolkata police

The Kolkata Police's probe into the stampede is focused on possible lapses in crowd management, shortage of women volunteers and police personnel, and delays in coordination among agencies, an officer has said.

He said the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on October 17 at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, when sudden rain led to a crowd surge near the exit gate.

"According to preliminary findings, several women had gathered near the gate, with some reluctant to leave the pandal fearing that the rain would spoil their attire and makeup. As the crowd swelled, people jostled, causing several visitors to stumble over one another," the officer told PTI.

The first fall occurred around 11 feet from the exit gate, he specified.

Kolkata Police is also examining whether women volunteers and police personnel had been deployed in adequate numbers, the officer said.

"They are also trying to establish whether information about the congestion near the exit gate and the situation inside the pandal reached the administration in time, and whether any delay in communication affected the response, he explained.

Pointing out that the security agency engaged by the puja organisers had portable 'Manpack' radio communication equipment, the officer said, "Investigators are checking where its personnel were stationed during the incident, whether they received information about the crowd surge and what action they took after being alerted."

Manpack radio is a portable, backpack-mounted communication system designed for soldiers, tactical units, and workers engaged in emergency services.

Police have so far arrested nine people, including two for allegedly causing chaos by announcing that a portion of the crowd-puller pandal was collapsing. Investigators may move court, seeking permission to collect their voice samples. The pandal's artist has also been questioned as part of the investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.