Home / Cities / Lost debit card costs woman ₹25K

Lost debit card costs woman ₹25K

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 18:04 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Mumbai

A 58-year-old homemaker lost ₹25,100 after an unknown person withdrew the money from her account using her lost debit card. The bank has refused to refund her the money as she had written down the pin code on the cover of the card.

According to Bangur Nagar police, the complainant, a resident of Kandivli (West), lodged a complaint on February 13 following which a case of cheating was registered on February 19.

The complainant lost the debit card on February 1, however, she had only realised it the next morning when she saw multiple messages from her bank stating that a total of ₹24,000 was withdrawn from an ATM in Prabhadevi. She then blocked the card and approached the bank for a refund, which the bank refused on grounds that she revealed the pin code, albeit unintentionally.

However, another ₹1,100 rupee was withdrawn from her account on 12 February, even after blocking the card. She then approached the police.

A police officer said, “We are on the lookout for the accused.”

