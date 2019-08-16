Lt Gen Surinder Singh (retd) is PPSC chairman

chandigarh

Patiala Continuing with the trend of appointing army veterans as public service commission office-bearers, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh government has appointed Lt Gen Surinder Singh (retd), 60, former GOC-in-C of Western Command, as the chairman of Punjab Public Service Commission, it was officially learnt on Friday.

The CM-led panel, comprising Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, also picked Mohali additional district and sessions judge Shivinder Singh Mann as the official member, while author Bubbu Tir has been appointed as non-official member. The panel proceedings has been sent to the governor for notification, as PPSC is a constitutional body.

About 150 persons had applied for the PPSC posts, which include 35 applications for the post of chairman. PPSC has one post of chairman and 10 of members.

Chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh-led screening committee had shortlisted candidates for each post, and the CM-ed panel took the final decision.

Lt Gen Singh relinquished the command of Western Army on his retirement on July 31. His predecessor at PPSC, Lt Genl NPS Hira (retd) was also an army veteran.

A decorated soldier and recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Lt Gen Singh has held staff appointments at the Military Operations Directorate, the Perspective Planning Directorate, beside serving at other key posts.

Additional district and sessions judge Shivinder Singh, 58, has been selected as official member for which several IAS and PCS officers were in the race. He has served a special judge in the CBI court of Punjab and had decided many prominent cases.

Author-columnist Bubbu Tir, 52, is a socialite and daughter of late writer Gurnam Singh Tir (populalry known as Chacha Chandigarhia). She is an alumna of Panjab University, Chandigarh.

