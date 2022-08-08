3 constables held for looting silver from jeweller
PRAYAGRAJ: The Shahganj police arrested three police constables posted in Pratapgarh district for allegedly looting silver worth ₹4 lakh from a jeweller. Police also recovered the looted silver from them. Police officials said jeweller Vikram and his nephew Himanshu of Hathras district came to Prayagraj on Saturday and were returning with silver ornaments. Police constables Dharmdhurandhar Gupta, Rahul Singh and Rakesh Singh caught them near Shahganj police station. They accused the jewellers of keeping stolen ornaments and threatened to frame them in a fake case. They took them near Khusrubagh and released them after taking the ornaments. The jeweller immediately approached senior police officials and informed them about the incident. The Shahganj police lodged an FIR against the three police constables for loot and taking the jewellers hostage. SHO Shahganj Arvind Rai said the accused had been arrested and sent to jail.
-
Ambala mayor demands vigilance probe into two road projects
Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma has demanded a vigilance probe into an alleged scam in the construction of two roads in 2019. In her letter to MC commissioner and the director general of the state vigilance bureau, Sharma alleged that separate tenders had been allotted for the construction of two 800-metre roads in September 2019 at a total cost of ₹73.65 lakh. However, only 200-metre each was constructed, the mayor has alleged.
-
Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Tughlakabad after resisting robbery, two nabbed
Two people were arrested on late Sunday afternoon while police have launched a manhunt for two of their accomplices for allegedly stabbing to death a 27-year-old truck driver, who resisted their attempts to rob him early during the day in a forested area near Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad in south Delhi, said police. The two arrested suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Bobby and 19-year-old Ishan alias Jishan (both identified by their first names).
-
Chandigarh man cheats doctor of her car
A resident of Sector 32 was booked for cheating a doctor of a resident of Sector 2, Dr Anuradha, Chandigarh's car. The accused has been identified as Tushar Sharma. In her complaint, Dr Anuradha, a resident of Sector 2, Chandigarh, alleged that she had posted an advertisement on an online portal to sell her car . She said Tushar showed interest in purchasing the vehicle. A cheating case has been registered at Sector 3 police station.
-
Taxman from Punjab on green mission; grows urban forests, vertical gardens
Additional commissioner of income tax Rohit Mehra, currently posted in Amritsar, has planted 12 lakh trees and plants, grown 700 vertical gardens and 250 urban forests at places like Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Gurdaspur, Mohali in Punjab, Delhi, Jammu, Surat, and Baroda in the past five years. The Mehra family was living in Ludhiana at that time. “We can remain healthy only if we have a clean environment around us,” Amritsar born Mehra said.
-
Booster shots cross one crore mark in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh crossed the one-crore mark in administering precaution doses on Sunday, when a mega Covid vaccination drive was conducted. According to the data from the Cowin portal, the number of booster shot beneficiaries in the state was over 1.09 crore by 5.30 pm on Sunday. They included 392147 beneficiaries in Lucknow. Over 30,000 precaution doses were administered in the state capital. Uttar Pradesh had started administering booster shots (precaution doses) from January 10.
