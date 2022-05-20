Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Adopt 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive: Lucknow DM to government departments
The initiative is a part of district administration’s mega plantation drive that aims at boosting green cover in Lucknow, said district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash.
Lucknow DM said under the drive, government departments have been asked to plant fruit-bearing saplings in the schools. (Pic for representation)
Lucknow DM said under the drive, government departments have been asked to plant fruit-bearing saplings in the schools. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 20, 2022 09:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The district administration has directed all government departments to adopt at least 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive there to increase green cover.

“We are planning to carry out mega plantation drive in the government schools following which all government departments have been directed to adopt at least 10 schools each,” said district magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

The DM said under the drive, government offices have been asked to plant fruit-bearing saplings in the schools.

Besides, the administration also has big plans to carry out the drive in other parts of the city.

The DM has ordered all government officials to plant one sapling for every family member.

“It should be ensured that the plant is of medicinal value or fruit bearing plant,” he added.

The DM also directed government departments to carry out plantation drive in around 5km stretch along river Gomti.

“The efforts will surely add to the city’s green cover. Each plant would be tracked through GPS and should be uploaded on my tree application,” the DM said.

