Adopt 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive: Lucknow DM to government departments
The district administration has directed all government departments to adopt at least 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive there to increase green cover.
“We are planning to carry out mega plantation drive in the government schools following which all government departments have been directed to adopt at least 10 schools each,” said district magistrate Abhishek Prakash.
The initiative is a part of district administration’s mega plantation drive that aims at boosting green cover in the city.
The DM said under the drive, government offices have been asked to plant fruit-bearing saplings in the schools.
Besides, the administration also has big plans to carry out the drive in other parts of the city.
The DM has ordered all government officials to plant one sapling for every family member.
“It should be ensured that the plant is of medicinal value or fruit bearing plant,” he added.
The DM also directed government departments to carry out plantation drive in around 5km stretch along river Gomti.
“The efforts will surely add to the city’s green cover. Each plant would be tracked through GPS and should be uploaded on my tree application,” the DM said.
Pawar invites Brahmin outfits for open dialogue
Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has invited representatives of Brahmin outfits in the state for an open dialogue in Pune on Saturday, to clear his party's stand about the community. The move assumes significance considering the anti-Brahmin accusation against Pawar and NCP by the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party. The meeting will be held at Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya, Gultekdi in Pune on Saturday evening. Pune NCP district president, Pradeep Garatkar, confirmed the development.
Soon, written permission must for sanitation worker to enter manhole
Suez India Limited -- the company entrusted with the task of Lucknow's sewage management -- is mulling to make written permission from corporator of area, sanitation supervisor of area and safety officer of the firm mandatory before any sanitation worker enters a sewer chamber. The move comes close on the heels of death of two sanitation workers in Saadatganj area on March 29 when they had entered a manhole sans proper gear.
Minister asks principals to hold talks with parents twice a year
Minister of state (independent charge) for secondary education Gulab Devi said principals of all government run and aided schools must hold talks with parents of students at least twice a year so that they may get a direct feedback about the progress of their wards. Gulab Devi further said the government and the administration should work together so that the work gets accelerated.
Amid opposition from BJP MP, Raj Thackeray postpones Ayodhya trip
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday announced that his proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5 had been postponed. “Ayodhya tour postponed for now....Will explain in detail. ,” Thackeray tweeted. The BJP MP is far from being satisfied with the postponement. Thackeray is also peeved at the BJP leadership, particularly Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, for their failure to rein in Singh.
Day after ouster call, LU dalit professor gets backing by some students
A day after a section of students demanded Lucknow University vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai to remove dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan from the campus, another a group of students came out in his support and praised his “scientific style of teaching”. Professor Ravi Kant Chandan of the Hindi department has been in the news for his recent comments on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.
