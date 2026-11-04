Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday criticised preacher Dhirendra Shastri over his alleged controversial remarks related to Lord Krishna and Lord Ram's father, and called for restrictions on his entry into Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav slams Dhirendra Shastri, calls for restrictions on his entry into Uttar Pradesh

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that Shastri had hurt the religious sentiments of both 'Yaduvanshi' and 'Raghuvanshi' clans.

In a post on X, Yadav, without naming Shastri, said, "Now he will neither be allowed to enter Braj nor Awadh. Neither a true Raghuvanshi nor a true Yaduvanshi will welcome him".

He further suggested that a board should be put up on the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border, declaring that those committing blasphemy would not be allowed to enter the land of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav alleged that political and religious figures were bringing gods into their personal rivalries and questioned whether someone was challenging a religious or political authority in Uttar Pradesh at the behest of an outsider.

"Why are political people bringing God into their mutual clashes?" he asked.

The SP chief also warned that unless the issue was addressed, similar remarks targeting other communities could follow, adding that even the Nepal border might have to be closed to prevent the preacher from entering Uttar Pradesh from that side.

The SP leader's remarks came after Shastri, during a Ram Katha held recently in Karera in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, had compared the forms of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, saying Ram stands straight while Krishna stands bent in three places.

Referring to Lord Krishna's 'tribhanga' posture, his flute and Vrindavan, he had also compared Ayodhya and Vrindavan.

After his remarks triggered a controversy, the Bageshwar Dham head priest apologised saying he did not intend to insult any deity.

In a video message posted on social media from Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, Shastri said he did not intend to draw any distinction between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and apologised if his remarks hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

After a video of his comments circulated on social media, seers and devotees of Lord Krishna from Mathura and Vrindavan objected, saying Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are equally revered and that such a comparison is inappropriate.PTI ABN

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