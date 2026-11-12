‘95 vs 5 this time’: Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav steps up rhetoric ahead of UP polls

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to bring the Samajwadi Party to power in 2027, declaring that the political battle has shifted from “80 versus 20” to “95 versus 5.” Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, Yadav said farmers, youth, workers and traders across the state are yearning for change.

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“The public is ready. The end of the BJP is near,” he stated, accusing the ruling party of injustice, oppression, high prices and unemployment.

“Ninety-five per cent of the people who are suffering, distressed and humiliated are on one side, while five per cent of exploiters are on the other,” he said. He claimed the BJP was “scared of the PDA” (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak).

“This time it is not 80 versus 20. It is 95 versus 5. Looking at impending defeat, the chief minister’s language and behaviour have changed,” Yadav said.