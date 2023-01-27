AMU sets up probe panel, suspends student over video of religious slogans raised on Republic Day

AGRA A BA first year student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who was allegedly involved in raising religious slogans in National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniform on the campus after the Republic Day function, was suspended, an official said on Friday.

This comes a day after a video showing a group of students clad in the NCC uniform were purportedly chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ (God is great) after unfurling the Tricolour outside Strachey Hall.

A three-member inquiry committee was formed and asked to submit a report on the incident within five days. The student belongs to Malda in West Bengal, said AMU proctor Mohd Wasim Ali.

“It has been brought to the notice of AMU authorities that after the Republic Day programme on Thursday, certain slogans unbecoming of the occasion were allegedly raised. On the basis of prima facie examination, one student has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under AMU Students’ Conduct & Discipline Rules, 1985,” stated Ali.

“The student’s phone is switched off. He was provided space in the Aftab Hall, but a room was yet to be allotted to him. We are yet to talk to him to know the reason of his act,” he added.

“AMU has a history of 100 years and has been celebrating all national festivals with grace and commitment. But such incident had never happened,” he stated.

A BJP leader in Aligarh, Nishit Sharma, tagged SSP (Aligarh) Kalanidhi Naithani and Aligarh police to the viral video, wherein the student purportedly raised slogans while standing amidst other students in NCC uniform.

“A video had gone viral on Thursday wherein the student from AMU was found raising slogans. The varsity administration has been asked to take required action,” stated Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, SP (City) for Aligarh.

