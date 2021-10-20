Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir: Security, lighting, sound system discussed

The Ram Mandir construction committee on Tuesday discussed wireless lighting and sound system, security and iconography at the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya.

Presiding over the meeting, the committee’s chairman Nripendra Misra discussed with Ashish Sompura, the architect of the temple, iconography (carving of images). Under it, various images of gods and goddesses will be carved on pillars inside and outside the temple complex.

“During the meeting, lighting system at the Ram Mandir complex on ordinary days and on festive occasions was discussed,” Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, told media persons after the meeting.

“Experts deliberated on how to make lighting system wireless like the wireless sound system which is in use nowadays,” Rai said. “As part of the construction work of Ram Mandir, images of gods and goddesses will be carved on pillars inside the Ram Mandir and rest of the temple complex. We discussed the issue with iconography expert Ashish Sompura,” he added.

During the meeting, several aspects related with Ram Mandir’s security were also discussed. “On security aspect of Ram Mandir, it was decided to make optimum use of the latest technology and less use of man power,” Rai said. Engineers of Larsen and Toubro, Tata Consultancy and other experts were also present at the meeting.

Hosabale stresses on coordination

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday stressed on coordination between the organisation and workers for proper execution of all tasks.

Hosabale addressed office bearers and volunteers on the second day of the ongoing five-day Akhil Bhartiya Sharirik Abhyas Varg at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Baghwat reached Ayodhya on Tuesday evening. He will address volunteers on Wednesday.