Booster shots cross one crore mark in U.P.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh crossed the one-crore mark in administering precaution doses on Sunday, when a mega Covid vaccination drive was conducted.

According to the data from the Cowin portal, the number of booster shot beneficiaries in the state was over 1.09 crore by 5.30 pm on Sunday. They included 392147 beneficiaries in Lucknow. Over 30,000 precaution doses were administered in the state capital.

Uttar Pradesh had started administering booster shots (precaution doses) from January 10. On July 15, the state launched a special 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost, said a press statement from the state government.

Uttar Pradesh has so far administered over 35.27 crore Covid vaccine doses. Out of these, about 17,63,25,382 are first doses. As many as 16,63,14,727 individuals are fully vaccinated. Besides, over 2,70,85,700 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 years and over 1,58,35,391 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 12-14 years in the state, as per the press statement.

“With the government providing it free of cost under its campaign, precaution dose should be taken by all those who are eligible for it,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to provide the precaution dose to at least 13 crore people eligible for the same within the 75-day special drive till September 30.