Booster shots cross one crore mark in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh crossed the one-crore mark in administering precaution doses on Sunday, when a mega Covid vaccination drive was conducted.
According to the data from the Cowin portal, the number of booster shot beneficiaries in the state was over 1.09 crore by 5.30 pm on Sunday. They included 392147 beneficiaries in Lucknow. Over 30,000 precaution doses were administered in the state capital.
Uttar Pradesh had started administering booster shots (precaution doses) from January 10. On July 15, the state launched a special 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost, said a press statement from the state government.
Uttar Pradesh has so far administered over 35.27 crore Covid vaccine doses. Out of these, about 17,63,25,382 are first doses. As many as 16,63,14,727 individuals are fully vaccinated. Besides, over 2,70,85,700 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 years and over 1,58,35,391 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 12-14 years in the state, as per the press statement.
“With the government providing it free of cost under its campaign, precaution dose should be taken by all those who are eligible for it,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to provide the precaution dose to at least 13 crore people eligible for the same within the 75-day special drive till September 30.
-
Did not release list of ‘illegal colonisers’ in Ayodhya: ADA
The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former Milkipur MLA Gorakhnath Baba and city mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay are among those named.
-
₹6-lakh drug money recovered from Faridkot assistant jail suptd’s house
Faridkot : Police on Sunday recovered ₹6 lakh drug money at the instance of assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern Jail, who was arrested with heroin on the jail premises on Saturday. On Saturday, assistant superintendent of the jail, Binny Taank, was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm of heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. He also allegedly manhandled the wardens, who caught him and attempted to flee but was apprehended.
-
PU proposes by-election for vacant senate seat
Panjab University has proposed a by-election for a seat in the senate which is currently vacant. One Tarun Ghai had been elected from the constituency of teachers of affiliated colleges in August last year. However, vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar declared him ineligible in November. In July, the office of Vice-President of India, who is the PU chancellor, had written to the varsity regarding filling the vacant seat.
-
MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father to now remain under house arrest till Aug 9
Duration of house arrest of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya's father Uday Pratap Singh has been extended till the night of August 9—the 10th day of Moharram. Uday Pratap Singh, who was protesting at Kunda tehsil office in Pratapgarh against a temporary gate put up in the area by Muslims during Moharram, was put under house arrest by the district administration on August 5 till 5pm on August 7 at first.
-
SpiceJet flight: DGCA probe on after fliers walk on tarmac
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into a Saturday night incident at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International, where passengers who landed from Hyderabad on a SpiceJet flight walked on the tarmac towards the terminal, in the absence of an aircraft bus. The incident took place after 11.30pm, soon after SpiceJet's SG 8108 landed at the Delhi airport from Hyderabad.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics