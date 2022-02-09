Case against private medical institute in Lucknow for ‘forced treatment’ of labourers

LUCKNOW A case under Labour Act was lodged against the private medical institute that allegedly lured labourers with money and forced them to pose as patients to undergo ‘treatment’ at a hospital affiliated to it. The daily wagers were given ‘bogus treatment’ so that the institute could clear inspections by the medical council for recognition to run a medical college, said officials.

The team of CMO declared that the daily wagers were being treated without any illness, which was illegal and unethical, they said. The health department will also serve a notice to the college, seeking details of the ‘treatment’.

The Lucknow police had on Tuesday arrested the administrative head of the private medical institute and rescued some daily wagers who were forcefully put under treatment at the affiliated hospital.

“A separate case has been lodged by the labour department under different sections of the Labour Act. Statements of five labourers have been recorded before the court of a judicial magistrate today,” said Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, additional DCP (West).

He said the labourers told police that they were brought to the hospital to remain there as patients in return of ₹500, but they were not informed about being administered any injectable medicine. Medico-legal examination of the daily wagers had been done.

“We will serve notice to the hospital and college, seeking an explanation about the incident where treatment was being given forcibly,” said Dr AP Singh, deputy chief medical officer, Lucknow.

The notice will seek details of the medical staff attending to these labourers, what treatment was given and what diagnosis was made before starting the treatment of labourers. Details of doctors and paramedical staff will also have to be furnished to the health department.

The institute will also face action from the medical education department in case the college administration is found guilty, said officials.

Acting on the information that the daily wagers were forced to undergo some kind of treatment, police teams from Thakurganj and nearby police stations were rushed to the spot on Tuesday. Cops rescued the labourers and arrested the administrative head of the college, Dr Shekhar Saxena.

An FIR regarding the matter was lodged at the Thakurganj police station.

A team of the chief medical officer (CMO) also visited the hospital and found that drugs were administered to the daily wagers without them suffering from any illness.