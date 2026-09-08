Is mouth taping really useful for sleep? ENT specialist explains whether the wellness trend actually works
Mouth taping is trending as a sleep hack, but does it really work? Here’s what an expert wants you to know before you try.
Mouth taping, the practice of placing a small strip of tape over the lips before bed to encourage nasal breathing, has become a popular sleep trend online. Proponents claim it improves sleep quality, reduces snoring, and even enhances facial structure. Doctors, however, urge a more cautious and evidence-based look at the practice before it becomes a bedtime habit. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Is It Worth It,’ we spoke to Dr Anish Gupta, director at ENT, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, to understand the science behind this trend.
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The reason behind it
According to Dr Gupta, nasal breathing during sleep does offer genuine benefits. It humidifies and filters air more effectively than mouth breathing, supports better oxygen exchange, and is generally associated with more restful sleep. “In people who habitually breathe through their mouth due to nasal congestion or habit, encouraging nasal breathing can, in theory, improve sleep quality. This is the logic mouth taping relies upon,” highlighted Dr Gupta.
Where the evidence falls short
“The difficulty is that scientific evidence supporting mouth taping specifically remains limited. Most existing research focuses on nasal breathing in general, not on taping the mouth shut as a method of achieving it,” explained Dr Gupta. For people with underlying conditions such as nasal obstruction, allergies or, most importantly, obstructive sleep apnoea, mouth taping can be genuinely risky rather than helpful, as it may restrict the body's natural ability to breathe through the mouth if the nasal passage becomes blocked during sleep.
Clearing the myth
According to Dr Gupta, a common belief is that mouth taping is a safe, natural alternative to medical treatment for snoring or sleep apnoea. This is a myth worth correcting firmly. Snoring can be a symptom of a serious underlying condition, and masking it by restricting mouth breathing, without addressing the root cause, could delay proper diagnosis and treatment. Another myth suggests mouth taping reshapes the jaw or improves facial aesthetics; there is no credible clinical evidence to support this claim.
Who should avoid it?
According to Dr Gupta, individuals with diagnosed or suspected sleep apnoea, chronic nasal congestion, allergies, or any condition affecting airflow through the nose should avoid mouth taping without medical supervision. Doing so could increase the risk of disrupted breathing during sleep, precisely the outcome one hopes to avoid.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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