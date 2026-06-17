Snoring every night? Neurosurgeon explains it could be quietly affecting your health and memory

A large number of people have a habit of snoring at night. Though snoring is often dismissed as a harmless nighttime habit. Many people believe that they snore when they are tired. However, persistent snoring can not only impact the sleep quality, but also the memory, concentration, heart health, and even overall well-being. Snoring can quietly affecting your health and memory. (Pexel)

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Impact of snoring In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nitin Dange, director at Interventional Neurologist and Neurosurgeon, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, shared the impact of snoring on mental health.

“Snoring is commonly seen in a majority of people and is considered extremely normal due to tiredness or ageing. But, understand that snoring can be a sign of an underlying sleep disorder known as obstructive sleep apnea, where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep,” said Dr Nitin.

And when snoring happens, the brain and body may not receive enough oxygen, affecting the overall well-being of an individual. Moreover, constant snoring is also known to affect the health and memory of an individual.