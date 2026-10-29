Disagreements natural in democracy, must be met with respect: Om Birla

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday underscored that while differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, every disagreement must be met with mutual respect — a core teaching of 15th-century poet and social reformer Saint Kabir Das. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath felicitates Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a meeting, in Lucknow on Wednesday. ((@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo))

In his 17-minute address, the Speaker emphasised Kabir’s call for self-introspection. “A person in society is not remembered for his post or designation, but by his deeds and contribution to society,” Birla said speaking at the 60th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Asang Dev Ji Maharaj at the Kabirdham Ashram here.

He noted that Kabir’s preachings in the local dialect challenged the hypocrisy, casteism and religious rigidities of his era, promoting empathy, equality, and compassion while urging people to look for faults within themselves rather than in others. Birla also appealed to citizens to practice disciplined and courteous speech (’vani’) to avoid unnecessary controversies in public life.

The event also witnessed the foundation-laying ceremony of the Kabir Smriti Bhavan, drawing a large congregation of seers, devotees and dignitaries from across the country.

UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh lauded the “double-engine” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, crediting them with transforming the state’s law and order and ensuring inclusive, non-discriminatory development.

Maurya drew a sharp contrast between the pre-2017 era and the current BJP regime, saying that the pre-2017 era in UP was marked with lawlessness.

“Before 2017, criminals did not fear the police; rather the police were forced to fear criminals because criminal elements had patronage within the government,” Maurya claimed.

He added unlike the past, the Yogi-led BJP government in UP ensured that the benefits of welfare schemes reached even the marginalized sections transparently and this reflected the teachings of Saint Kabir Das by practicing “sabka saath, sabka vikas” without any caste discrimination.

Lauding the PM’s leadership, Maurya said Narendra Modi had set a vision for a developed India by 2047 commensurate to 100 years of independence.

“When India becomes a developed and powerful nation, it will not exploit or oppress anyone, but will ensure that no one sleeps on an empty stomach anywhere,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Maurya observed that “Rahul Gandhi for the centre and Akhilesh Yadav for UP should take note that the ‘kamal’ (lotus) of good governance and development will continue blooming till Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh and Viksit Lakhimpur Kheri in 2047.”

UP water resources minister Swatantra Dev Singh highlighted the improvement in women’s safety and public security across the state.

“If a mother and daughter can step out safely from a village at midnight to travel to Ayodhya, Kashi, or Haridwar, it is entirely due to the effective governance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

Calling upon people to follow only nationalism, Singh urged them to leave behind all other ‘vaads’ or ‘isms’ like ‘jativad’, ‘kshetravad’, ‘vyaktivad’, ‘parivarvad’ and ‘vanshvad’.

UP excise minister Nitin Agrawal, district BJP president Arvind Gupta, BJP MLAs Aman Giri, Yogesh Verma, Vinod Shankar Awasthi, Romi Sahni and other party workers and leaders were present on the occasion.