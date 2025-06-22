Film City project in Yeida to take off on June 26

The upcoming International Film City project in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) along the Yamuna Expressway will take off on June 26 with the foundation laying ceremony, officials said on Saturday. The first phase of the project is estimated to be completed within 18 months after the work starts. Boney Kapoor’s consortium submits their plans for the Film City in May. (HT Photo)

The Bayview Bhutani Film City Pvt Ltd — a consortium led by film producer Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani Group— is executing the project, which will be divided in three phases. The first phase will spread over 230 acre with an estimated cost of ₹1,510 crore.

According to Boney Kapoor, in the first phase of the project, multiple film studios and sound stages will be constructed and shooting of films will begin within 18 months. Rajeev Arora, general manager, Bayview Bhutani Film City Pvt Ltd, said Yeida had approved the layout plan for the first phase on June 16.

It will also include post-production units, a runway, helipad, galleries resembling the Parliament House, “char dham” themed sets and solar-powered locations. The Bayview Projects LLP and the Bhutani Group offered the gross revenue share bid of 18 percent in the project.

Following the issuance of the Letter of Award, a concession agreement was signed on June 27, 2024, between Yeida and the concessionaire representative Boney Kapoor. In accordance with the agreement, the Right of Way was handed over to the concessionaire on February 27, 2025.

The project will be completed in three phases spread across 1,000 acre over the next eight years. In the first phase, construction will take place on 230 acre and in the future, expansion will take place on the remaining 770 acre in second and third phases.

In the first 230 acre, main structures like film studios, sound stages, post-production units, and a film institute will be built on 155 acre while a commercial centre with retail, offices and entertainment complexes will be developed on the remaining 75 acre.