First-of-its-kind SAF production policy on the anvil in U.P.

The Yogi Adityanath government will soon come up with the Uttar Pradesh Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Manufacturing Promotion Policy-2025 -- poised to be the first of its kind in the country, officials said. Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh outlined the proposed incentives, facilitation mechanisms, and state’s unique advantages as a production hub. (For representation)

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Sunday apprised industry leaders and investors about the policy at an event hosted by Invest UP.

Singh outlined the proposed incentives, facilitation mechanisms, and state’s unique advantages as a production hub.

A key highlight was the policy’s potential to benefit the state’s farming community.

The SAF industry’s demand for biomass and grain-based feedstock, such as sugarcane bagasse, rice husk, wheat straw, and surplus grains, will create new market opportunities for farmers, said Singh.

By sourcing raw materials directly from local agricultural regions, the sector is poised to enhance rural incomes and offer better price realisation.

“This policy not only accelerates our green energy transition but also ensures our farmers directly gain from it, putting more money into their hands while building a greener future,” Singh said.

A detailed presentation by Invest UP showcased the SAF vision in state followed by an interactive dialogue with industry leaders.

On the occasion, Invest UP addressed key topics such as land availability, policy design, and ease of doing business.

More than 18 companies expressed interest in establishing SAF units in the state. Collectively, these firms proposed investment intentions exceeding ₹3,000 crore.

With India’s largest network of air, rail, and road infrastructure, including five international airports, Uttar Pradesh offers seamless logistics and market connectivity, Singh said.

Earlier, Invest UP had floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting global SAF technology providers and clean energy innovators to join the ecosystem.

Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand and senior officials from various departments were present on the occasion.