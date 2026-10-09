Panchang Today, October 9, 2026: Krishna Chaturdashi under Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
Panchang October 9 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, October 9, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings
In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 9, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to everyday responsibilities, with attention to unfinished work, considerate communication and quiet planning rather than hurried commitments or unnecessarily ambitious fresh starts.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:18 am
|Sunset
|5:58 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:40 am to 12:08 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:39 am to 5:28 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Friday's Shukravar offers a useful frame for considering relationships and the way everyday responsibilities are shared. Read alongside Krishna Chaturdashi, the practical emphasis may be placed on reviewing what is already under way rather than adding to an overcrowded agenda. This is guidance for choosing a manageable pace, not a prediction of how the day will unfold. Uttara Phalguni can be read through the themes of cooperation, commitments and dependable support. For readers applying that symbolism to daily life, keeping a promise or clarifying an arrangement may be more useful than making an impressive declaration. The Moon in Virgo adds a traditional emphasis on detail, order and practical usefulness. Together, these indications support an editorial theme of careful completion: check what needs attention, distinguish an essential correction from a minor preference, and leave room for other people's priorities. None of this requires postponing ordinary life. A restrained reading is to bring greater care to existing tasks, while avoiding the assumption that every unfinished matter must be settled immediately.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to review pending work, tidy up a plan and make responsibilities easier to understand. Check the information behind an important decision before discussing the timing of it. A short agenda, a realistic deadline and a written record of agreed tasks can be more useful than repeated discussion. Where a fresh commitment is optional, give yourself room to assess its cost and demands. Where work cannot wait, proceed according to professional requirements rather than letting a timing preference disrupt an essential duty. Traditional guidance may inform your approach, but evidence, sound judgement and the needs of colleagues should remain central.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination may support a considerate, practical approach to relationships. Ask clearly for what you need, and give the other person a chance to explain their position before offering a correction. If a shared responsibility has become unclear, discuss the task itself rather than judging someone's intentions. Small, reliable actions can make a conversation more constructive: acknowledge an effort, confirm an arrangement or follow through on an earlier promise. Avoid treating attention to detail as a reason to criticise every difference. A discussion does not have to resolve everything at once to be worthwhile.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to set aside a little uninterrupted time for reflection or their usual spiritual routine. Keep the purpose modest: notice what remains unfinished, consider which commitments still deserve attention and identify one practical next step. There is no need to turn reflection into another demanding task. If prayer is already part of your day, you may continue it in your familiar way. If not, a quiet review of your priorities is equally workable as a personal exercise. The aim is thoughtful attention, not a special result or a test of devotion.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|October 9, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Chaturdashi until 9:35 pm; then Krishna Amavasya
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Uttara Phalguni until 9:19 pm; then Hasta
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Brahma until 11:19 pm; then Indra
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 9:52 am; then Shakuni until 9:35 pm; then Chatushpada until 9:24 am, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Virgo
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:39 am
|5:28 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:04 am
|6:18 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:45 am
|12:31 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|2:07 pm
|3:43 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:05 pm
|2:51 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:58 pm
|6:22 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:58 pm
|7:12 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:44 pm
|12:33 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:39 am to 5:28 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance for New Delhi. Keep its use simple and suited to your circumstances: review the day's priorities, consider a pending choice or make space for your usual prayer. It need not become a deadline for completing something important. If an early start does not fit your responsibilities or normal routine, there is no need to force it. A favourable period is a traditional scheduling preference, not an assurance of success. For decisions involving other people, preparation and consent still matter. Use the window to bring clarity to your plans rather than to rush an action merely because the time is considered favourable.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:40 am
|12:08 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|7:45 am
|9:13 am
|Yamaganda
|3:03 pm
|4:30 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:38 am
|9:25 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:31 pm
|1:18 pm
|Varjyam
|5:52 am, Saturday
|7:26 am, Saturday
|Aadal Yog
|6:18 am
|9:19 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to begin an optional important undertaking during Rahu Kaal, from 10:40 am to 12:08 pm. The practical use of this caution is to distinguish a fresh start that can reasonably wait from ordinary work that needs to continue. Routine correspondence, preparation and checking information need not be treated with apprehension. If a meeting, deadline or necessary responsibility falls within the period, respond to the actual circumstances and requirements. Traditional caution does not establish that an action will go wrong, nor should it become a reason to neglect an urgent duty. Where there is genuine flexibility, you may schedule the formal beginning of a discretionary commitment outside this interval. Keep the adjustment proportionate: a sensible plan should account for availability, readiness and other people's time as well as your preferred Panchang timing.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:18 am
|Sunset
|5:58 pm
|Moonrise
|5:49 am, Saturday
|Moonset
|5:03 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|10:57 am to 12:25 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:40 am to 12:08 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:37 am to 12:06 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:34 am to 12:03 pm
|Chennai
|10:26 am to 11:56 am
|Ahmedabad
|10:58 am to 12:26 pm
|Pune
|10:52 am to 12:21 pm
|Kolkata
|9:55 am to 11:23 am
|Jaipur
|10:46 am to 12:13 pm
|Kochi
|10:42 am to 12:12 pm
|Lucknow
|10:25 am to 11:53 am
|Indore
|10:45 am to 12:13 pm
|Guwahati
|9:42 am to 11:10 am
|Chandigarh
|10:42 am to 12:09 pm
|Surat
|10:57 am to 12:25 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:15 am to 11:44 am
|Nagpur
|10:32 am to 12:00 pm
|Coimbatore
|10:39 am to 12:09 pm
|Varanasi
|10:17 am to 11:45 am
|Bhubaneswar
|10:05 am to 11:33 am
In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is measured rather than elaborate. Complete what is manageable, communicate without unnecessary sharpness and allow time to check an important choice. Use timing preferences where they fit naturally, while keeping practical responsibilities, reliable information and consideration for others at the centre of the day.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More