Food safety lapses in 30 of 41 railway catering units inspected: UP FSDA

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UP FSDA) on Thursday said it had ordered the closure of a railway catering base kitchen in Lucknow after finding rodents and severely unhygienic conditions, while officials seized 978 kg of unlabeled rice crumbs from a catering establishment in Kanpur during a statewide crackdown. For representation only (Sourced)

Under its ‘Shuddh Hi Shubh’ campaign, the department inspected 43 catering units, including 41 railway-linked establishments and two airline catering units. Deficiencies were found in 30 railway catering units across 11 districts, including poor cleanliness, missing drinking water testing reports, absent employee health certificates and gaps in pest-control records, UP FSDA said.

In Kanpur Nagar, officials seized 978 kg of rice crumbs stored without labels or manufacturing and use-by dates. The material was left in the custody of the food business operator, according to the department’s release.

The department initiated proceedings to cancel the food registration of an establishment in Saharanpur after finding food items being prepared and stored in unhygienic conditions. Officials also collected 26 statutory food samples for laboratory testing.

Inspections at catering units supplying food at Lucknow and Varanasi airports found employees without masks and shoe covers, missing records and labelling deficiencies. Improvement notices were issued to the units concerned.

UP FSDA commissioner Roshan Jacob said the drive focused on hygiene, food storage, water quality, pest control, employee practices and food-grade packaging.