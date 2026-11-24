Four students were killed and 25 others injured after a speeding truck loaded with potatoes rammed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj early Wednesday, police said. The bus was carrying 50 students and 10 teachers and staff members back to Kaushambi after an educational trip to Agra and Mathura. A mangled school bus after an allegedly speeding truck rammed into it while it was parked on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, killing four students and injuring over 30 others, in Kannauj on Tuesday (PTI) more

The accident took place near milestone 210 in Thathia around 6 am when the bus driver stopped to allow an unwell student, Naushad, to use the toilet. A speeding truck approaching from behind crashed into the stationary parked bus.

SP Kannauj Vinod Kumar said the bus belonged to Oriental Public School in Udhin, Kaushambi, and had left Agra around midnight on Tuesday.

The collision crushed the rear portion of the bus, tearing apart nearly eight rows of seats and trapping several children in the wreckage. Most students were asleep when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Aryan Chaurasia, 14, Raziullah, 16, Zaid Mirza, 17, and Arman, 17.

Recalling the accident, injured student Shakti Yadav said the bus was dragged a considerable distance after the collision. Several children were trapped between the damaged seats. The principal, who was standing near the gate, got trapped and was dragged along with the bus, he said.

Another injured student, Prince Prajapati, alleged that the truck driver was drunk. However, police said the preliminary investigation suggested that the driver might have dozed off at the wheel.

Police, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) personnel and passersby rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped children. They were taken by ambulance to the government medical college in Tirwa.

Of the 25 injured, school manager Salman and another student were in critical condition. Both were referred to LLR Hospital in Kanpur after initial treatment.

District magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and SP Vinod Kumar reached the medical college to oversee treatment. The SP said arrangements were being made to send unhurt students back to Kaushambi in another vehicle.

Teacher breaks down seeing injured students

A woman teacher accompanying the schoolchildren broke down outside Tirwa medical college after seeing her students lying injured and bloodied following the accident.

The teacher had accompanied the children on their educational trip to the Taj Mahal and Mathura. Several students had been trapped between mangled seats, with some suffering serious injuries. Unable to bear the sight, she burst into tears as fellow teachers held and consoled her.