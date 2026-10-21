Gomti silt, flood debris sully river front; LDA launches mop-up ops

The Gomti Riverfront Park, which the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) closed to visitors after rising river levels inundated parts of the area, could reopen in the next four days as the authority intensifies cleaning operations and assesses damage to its electrical equipment. Clean-up operations are underway at the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The receding water left behind layers of silt and waste across the park, affecting walking ramps and other facilities.

The LDA prioritised cleaning the walking ramps, where silt and other waste carried by the river accumulated as the water level rose.

LDA officials said the authority deployed cleaning machinery to remove the accumulated debris and restore the affected stretches before allowing visitors back.

The flooding also affected outdoor speakers and electrical lights installed across the riverfront park. The LDA is assessing the extent of the damage to determine whether the equipment can be repaired or needs replacement, officials aware of the development said.

An LDA official revealed that each outdoor speaker costs more than ₹10,000, and the authority installed hundreds of such speakers along the walking ramps. The speakers allow morning walkers to listen to music while exercising in the park.