The police intelligence department has submitted a report to the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court regarding the lawyers allegedly involved in the assault on a litigant and his advocates from Delhi in the district court premises in July, 2026. For representation only (Sourced)

After reviewing the report, the court said that it shows a very painful picture. The court ordered the lawyers involved, Saurabh Kumar Verma, Harshit Pandey alias Yash, and Abhay Pratap Verma, to submit a complete affidavit detailing their income tax returns, movable and immovable properties, business transactions, and property purchases and sales over the past five years.

Since all of them are currently in jail, the court has also directed the concerned jail administration to arrange a meeting with their lawyers for the said affidavit as per the jail manual.

The division bench of Justice Rajan Rai and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order on November 20 while hearing a suo motu PIL filed in connection with the incident. A total of 34 cases, including the case related to the forcible occupation of a disputed premises in Aishbagh, Lucknow by lawyers and other persons, were also heard along with this PIL.

The bench has directed the Lucknow police commissioner and other officer to submit data on inquiry into criminal antecedents (since 2010) involving such lawyers crearing ruckus. The court scheduled the next hearing in the case involving those persons dressed as lawyers for November 27.