HC seeks UP DGP’s affidavit on slow probe in missing man case

PRAYAGRAJ Almost a week after criticising the state police officials for evading their duty to receive and address public grievances, the Allahabad high court has now directed the UP director general of police (DGP) to file an affidavit in connection with the case of a missing 21-year-old man from Varanasi. Passing the direction, a division bench comprising of justice Siddhartha Varma and justice Harvir Singh remarked that it was “disgusting” to note the lack of progress in the matter till June 12, the date of the hearing, even though a police team was formed on June 7 to trace the missing youth. (File Photo)

The court is dealing with a writ petition filed by one Nitesh Kumar, regarding the disappearance (alleged abduction) of his brother, who he claimed, was not being traced by police officials concerned in Varanasi.

Earlier on June 4, while hearing this petition, the court had sharply criticized the UP Police, observing prima facie that if an abductee is not recovered promptly and the delay results in the victim being killed, responsibility must be fixed on the head of the police department under whose jurisdiction the abduction or kidnapping was reported.

Following the court’s direction, while a police team was constituted on June 7, the commissioner of police, Varanasi, informed the court on June 12 that the missing youth had still not been recovered.

Taking serious note of the continued inaction of police officials in this matter, the court has now called upon the UP DGP to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

In its June 4 order, the court had observed that the police often show apathy in cases of abduction or kidnapping because no personal responsibility is fixed on any officer. This lack of accountability often results in an abduction tragically turning into a murder due to their inaction, the court had said.

The court, in its order dated June 12, directed to put up this case as fresh on July 9.