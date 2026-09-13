Help common man get benefits of govt schemes: UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday appealed to the collectorate employees to help common citizens benefit from various government schemes so that by 2047 the country may become ‘Vikshit Bharat’ and Uttar Pradesh may transform into ‘Uttam Pradesh’. Deputy CM K P Maurya at Uttar Pradesh Ministerial Collectorate Employees Union meet in Lucknow on September 12. (Sourced)

Speaking at the 60th provincial convention of the Uttar Pradesh Ministerial Collectorate Employees Union, which gathered at the Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow to elect their new office-bearers, Maurya said, “Our sole aim is to make Atmanirbhar Bharat and to take UP on the path of development.”

“Governments both at the Centre and in UP are taking decisions for the betterment of the poor people, farmers and women. The onus is on the employees to pass on the benefit to the masses,” he added.

“It is the era of digital revolution and people will use mobile technology to record their activities in the office. It is all the more important to stay vigilant and transparent. Any wrongdoings captured on a mobile camera will soon go viral on social media. Thankfully, money is sent through direct benefit transfer, which has eliminated the direct involvement of employees in this work,” Maurya said.

“I want to highlight that employees should work in the most transparent manner. If employees have an issue, they must bring it before the government via its office-bearer. If any individual has any problem, they may directly reach out to the government for a solution,” he added.

Drawing people’s attention towards the ongoing BRICS Summit in Delhi, Maurya said: “It is a big achievement for India.”