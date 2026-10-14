Inspections flag lapses at 21 empanelled private hospitals in Lucknow, Gonda

Inspections conducted by State Health Agency (SACHIS) teams at 21 empanelled private hospitals in Lucknow and Gonda on Tuesday revealed irregularities, including illegal charges levied on patients, manipulation of treatment packages and a lack of essential medical facilities. Inspections were also conducted at 15 hospitals in Gonda, where teams found deficiencies in biomedical waste disposal and infection control at some facilities (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“Notices have been issued to six hospitals in Lucknow where inspections revealed cases of patients suffering with minor ailments shown as admitted to the ICUs. Hospitals were also found manipulating treatment packages to claim higher payments. Complaints were received about cash being collected from patients and the absence of specialist doctors,” said SACHIS CEO Archana Verma.

Inspections were also conducted at 15 hospitals in Gonda, where teams found deficiencies in biomedical waste disposal and infection control at some facilities. One hospital was found to have neither a pathology lab nor a tie-up with an accredited laboratory.

Meanwhile, another hospital was found operating its operation theatre and ICU in the basement, while details of fire safety equipment were missing. The inspection also uncovered complaints about the use of substandard implants under the State Employees’ Cashless Medical Scheme, according to a press statement.

“The process of seeking explanations from the hospitals concerned has begun. Further action, including fines, removal from the scheme or legal proceedings, will depend on their responses,” Verma said.