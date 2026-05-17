LDA clears ₹31 crore dues under OTS-2026 drive

The Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) One-Time Settlement (OTS)-2026 scheme has begun easing the financial burden on property allottees, with hundreds receiving waivers on compound and penal interest. The authority has generated demands worth ₹31.18 crore after processing applications, indicating strong participation from residents aiming to clear long-pending dues and secure ownership rights. Representational image (Sourced)

Officials said a major relief case was reported from the Sitapur Road scheme, where an allottee received a waiver of nearly ₹37 lakh after his liability had risen to ₹2.36 crore due to accumulated interest.

A residential plot had been allotted to Shiv Pratap Singh, who failed to deposit the amount within the stipulated period, leading to mounting dues. After applying under OTS-2026, the authority recalculated the amount and granted relief through an interest waiver, reducing his liability.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar felicitated beneficiaries with certificates at a programme held at Parijat Auditorium on Saturday. Family members described the scheme as a relief for those struggling with rising dues.

Kumar said the scheme has received a positive response across categories. As per LDA data, 573 allottees have applied so far, while 566 applications have been processed.

Financial controller Deepak Singh said the scheme, launched on April 18, will remain open till July 17, 2026. A dedicated help desk has been set up at the headquarters, along with special camps across schemes.

Other beneficiaries from Gomti Nagar, Basant Kunj and Kanpur Road schemes also received waivers ranging from ₹58,000 to ₹90,000 on pending dues.