Lok Bandhu fire: Security upped, floor sealed as hospital re-examines fire readiness

Even as a probe into the Monday night fire at the Lok Bandhu Hospital here continued, director Dr Sangeeta Gupta said what caused the fire could be ascertained only after a forensic inspection. As for now, the popular theory is that there was a short circuit in a storeroom on the second floor of the main building, after which the flames spread. Critical patients were referred to other hospitals, while non-critical patients were discharged and asked to return for consultation at later dates. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Meanwhile, the entire floor has been shut off to the public. Only some on-duty staff were allowed to go there on Tuesday with security personnel manning every staircase, entrance and exit. They patrolled even the outpatient wing floor.

For this, the number of security persons has been upped on the campus following the massive fire. The rooms that were damaged have been left untouched, so as not to tamper with the findings of the inspection, said superintendent Dr AS Tripathi. “Even most doctors are not allowed to go upstairs. Only essential staff or those who have work on the higher floors have access,” he added.

While unable to share too many details regarding the damage sustained by the hospital, the director said, for now, fire amenities and safety regulations were being reexamined to ensure preparedness for future emergencies if they may occur. “Operations have certainly been affected, but the priority is to ensure that all critical patients get transferred immediately. The situation on the campus can be handled.”

“For now, the floor is completely off-limits... We can start admitting patients again when the cause of the fire is addressed and necessary actions are taken.”

‘Docs, staff helped in quick evacuation’

Recounting the events of the previous night, and the rescue efforts that followed, the director said, “While the fire was contained quickly, the panic among patients lasted much longer, as smoke had filled the entire floor and was bellowing out of the windows, which could pose a serious respiratory risk for patients as well.” She added that the fire spreading to other corners was concerning as well.

“Emergency doctors, off-duty staffers, and people living in the nearby areas assembled at the hospital the instant they heard the news. This is why all patients were able to be safely evacuated in such a short time.”

Additional ambulances were deployed within 10 minutes, ready to cart patients off to the nearby government hospitals. Critical patients were referred, while non-critical patients were discharged and asked to return for consultation at later dates. “Evacuations continued till 2:30–3 am.”

The director added, “We are taking precautionary measures, but are not authorised to confirm the cause of the fire yet.”