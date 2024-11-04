Low enrolment: 27,000 basic schools across U.P. likely to face closure

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department may shut down approximately 27,000 basic schools across the state that have less than 50 students enrolled in it. A primary school in Prayagraj (Pic for representation)

The decision comes as part of an initiative to streamline educational resources, particularly targeting schools with an enrollment of fewer than 50 students.

Kanchan Verma, director general of education, held a review meeting on October 23 during which she directed all Block School Administrators (BSAs) to assess and prepare for the merger of these underperforming institutions.

The decision was taken in view of the Union government’s proposal to consolidate existing infrastructure and optimum use of limited facilities available in these schools.

“The primary aim is to consolidate resources by integrating schools with low student populations into nearby schools that have a higher enrolment,” an official said.

The issue will be discussed further in the meeting of District Basic Education Officers to be held on November 13 or 14.

In the state capital alone, out of 1,618 government primary and upper primary schools, more than 300 institutions will be merged, said an official.

At the same time, the process of demolishing dilapidated schools to be completed within a month will be accomplished.

Recently, in the meeting of all divisional assistant education directors and basic education officers, it was informed that the number of children in this session is 1.49 crore.

At the same time, instructions have been given by the Central government to make the schools fully functional and justified. The Centre has expected that the possibility of merging schools with low enrolment with other nearby schools should be looked into.

To make the schools fully functional and viable, the Government of India has expected that the possibility of consolidation of schools with low enrollment with other nearby schools should be ascertained. Theoretical exercise should be completed on priority basis on the basis of data regarding primary schools (stand alone) with less than 50 enrollments.

For this, the officials will discuss which school can be merged with which other nearby school, how much distance will the children have to cover, availability of building, availability of teachers. While preparing the scenario, a one-page note should be prepared for each school and in this way a district booklet should be prepared about all such schools, an official said.