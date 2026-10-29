Lucknow triple murder: Accused’s ‘guns & reels’ online footprint under police scanner
The posts have acquired significance after post-mortem examinations revealed two gunshot wounds on each of the three victims; cops preparing to seek his police custody remand
LUCKNOW Rifle-shooting videos, photographs posing with firearms and a social media reel set to a song titled Illegal Guns have placed the online footprint of Rishabh Shukla, 29, the prime accused in the Saadatganj triple murder case, under police scrutiny following the October 26 daylight shooting here.
Shukla was arrested shortly after the brazen daylight shooting in the Naubasta area of Saadatganj, which erupted over a car parking dispute and claimed the lives of three men —Shivaji Tiwari, Shivendra Tiwari and Suyash Tiwari. Following the firing, Shukla allegedly stood outside his house holding a pistol in one hand and a magazine in the other, threatening locals who attempted to aid the injured and triggering panic across the neighbourhood.
The posts have acquired significance after post-mortem examinations revealed two gunshot wounds on each of the three victims.
Cops are also preparing to seek his police custody remand to establish the sequence of events and investigate the roles of others allegedly involved in the killings.
However, the videos alone do not establish his level of shooting proficiency or prove that the firearms shown were used in the crime. Police are investigating the sequence of firing and the role of forensic evidence in reconstructing the attack.
Preliminary inquiries into Shukla’s background revealed that he had participated in a pre-state-level trap shooting competition in 2024, where he was awarded a medal alongside two other participants by a state rifle association. Numerous videos and photographs on his Facebook profile also depict him handling firearms and firing rifles at shooting range facilities.
His reported participation in the event is a specific aspect of his background that has emerged following the Saadatganj incident.
A review of Shukla’s social media presence, including an Instagram account with approximately 34,500 followers and 69 following, presents a contrasting public image. Alongside photographs depicting a purportedly flamboyant lifestyle centred on firearms, parties and alcohol consumption, his profiles feature uniformed photographs from his days in the merchant navy.
Several of his posts also highlight an interest in wildlife and animals, featuring photographs and videos of him interacting with dogs, snakes, sparrows, a squirrel, and even a cockroach.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAakash Ghosh
Aakash Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, where he covers crime, policing and law and order across Uttar Pradesh, with a special focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage, alongside in-depth coverage of governance, public safety and civic issues. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that uncover untold narratives and build a meaningful connection with readers. Over the years, Aakash has reported extensively on major crime investigations, policing reforms, cybercrime, infrastructure, public transport and heritage conservation, combining on-ground reporting with data-driven storytelling. His work is driven by a commitment to accuracy, accountability and public interest journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times in Lucknow, he trained and worked with several prominent print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata, covering diverse beats including features, entertainment and culture, and breaking news. These experiences helped shape his versatile reporting style and strong news sense across platforms. His investigative reporting has earned industry recognition, including the prestigious P.D. Tandon Award for Outstanding Journalism for an investigation that exposed narcotics networks operating in the state capital, reinforcing his commitment to impactful, public-interest journalism.Read More