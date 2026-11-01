Lucknow triple murder: Wanted uncle of prime accused arrested, sister still on the run

Days after three members of a family were shot dead following a dispute over parking and construction around a banyan tree in Saadatganj, police on Saturday arrested the 60-year-old uncle of the prime accused Rishabh Shukla. The uncle of the prime accused after his arrest in Lucknow on Saturday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Rajesh Kumar Shukla, who was carrying a reward of ₹25,000, was arrested near Hansnagar culvert on Para Road around 1.50am, police said. Rishabh’s sister Divya, a co-accused, is still on the run.

“Rajesh, also known as Tunnu Babu, was among the accused named in the FIR registered after the October 26 triple murder in Brahmani Tola’s Naubasta locality. Six other accused had been arrested on October 26 and 27,” read Lucknow police’s press note.

The FIR was lodged after Shivaji Tiwari, his son Shivendra Tiwari alias Shambhu, and grandson Suyash Tiwari were allegedly surrounded and attacked with sticks, stones and firearms by members of the rival group. The three were killed in the incident.

According to the police, the dispute stemmed from the construction of a platform around a banyan tree outside the accused family’s house and the parking of vehicles on an adjoining vacant plot. The confrontation escalated into an attack on the Tiwari family, police said.

Rajesh, a resident of Brahmani Tola, has four cases listed against him, including the current triple-murder case. His previous cases include allegations of rioting, assault, criminal intimidation and offences under Sections 77, 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The latest arrest is part of the continuing investigation into the killings, which triggered protests by residents and demands for action against local police personnel. Further investigation is underway.

ENTIRE KASHMIRI MOHALLA OUTPOST SENT TO POLICE LINES

In a fresh round of action following the October 26 Saadatganj triple murder, the entire police team posted at the Kashmiri Mohalla outpost has been removed from active duty and sent to police lines, officials said.

The action, initiated by joint commissioner of police (Crime and Headquarters) Aparna Kumar, covers four personnel, including sub-inspector Shiv Kumar Yadav, head constable Umesh and two constables. The move comes days after the Saadatganj station house officer and the outpost in-charge were suspended in the wake of the killings.

Ppolice officials have appointed a new sub-inspector at the outpost following the removal of the existing team.

The latest action comes amid scrutiny of the local police’s handling of the dispute between the Tiwari and Shukla families. Police have not publicly detailed the specific lapses attributed to the four personnel removed from the outpost.